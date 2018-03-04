‘House of Cards’: First Trailer Without Kevin Spacey Drops During Oscars

House of Cards is back … and Claire Underwood is in control. The first teaser for season 6 aired during the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4. This marks the first look at the final season after the show’s production was shut down in October 2017 following sexual misconduct allegations made against Kevin Spacey. The following month, Netflix severed ties with the 58-year-old actor.

Season 5 ended with Robin Wright’s Claire declaring, “My turn.” So, it was very fitting that she was behind the desk in the Oval Office in the new teaser, announcing, “We’re just getting started.” Across the screen read, “All hail the chief.”

The final season will consist of eight episodes and is set to premiere in the fall. In December, Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos told Deadline that the final episodes will “bring closure of the show for fans.”

Season 6 will also bring back some familiar faces as well as some new ones! As previously reported, Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear joined the cast for the final season, playing siblings. Additionally, the below are set to return: Michael Kelly as Doug, Jayne Atkinson as Catherine, Boris McGiver as Tom, Derek Cecil as Seth, Patricia Clarkson as Jane, Campbell Scott as Mark and Constance Zimmer as Janine.

Spacey has denied all allegations made against him and was last spotted in November at The Meadows retreat in Arizona, seeking treatment.

