



An on-set family. William H. Macy‘s Shameless costars are standing by his side in the wake of the nationwide college admissions scandal and his wife Felicity Huffman‘s prison sentencing.

“Everybody’s incredibly supportive and professional and kind, and it’s, like, the greatest group of people I’ve seen working together for 10 years, and they’re all still friends,” Constance Zimmer, 49, told Us Weekly at the Kate Somerville Clinic on Melrose in West Hollywood on Thursday, October 10. Zimmer will appear in a “pretty secret story line” with Debbie (Emma Kinney) in season 10 of the Showtime series.

Huffman, 56, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud in March after she paid $15,000 to improve her 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT scores. In September, the Desperate Housewives alum was ordered to spend 14 days in federal prison, pay a $30,000 fine, serve a year of supervised release and complete 250 hours of community service.

In a statement, Huffman publicly apologized to Macy, her daughter and “the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Before her sentencing, Macy also wrote a letter to the judge on her behalf.

“Felicity worried about raising our girls in Hollywood with working actors for parents, so we decided to keep them as far away from our business as possible,” he wrote. “We rarely took them to any sort of Hollywood event and tried to avoid them being photographed by the press.”

The Fargo star also described the emotional impact the scandal had on their daughters Sophia and Georgia, 17. “[Sophia] still doesn’t like to sleep alone and has nightmares from FBI agents waking her that morning with guns drawn,” he wrote.

As for Georgia, Macy explained that, “After watching the six FBI agents put her handcuffed Mom into a car and drive her away, she cried.”

He finished his letter with how important his wife is to him. “If I may I’d like to tell you one more thing: every good thing in my life is because of Felicity Huffman,” he concluded.

Huffman and Macy married in 1997. Huffman is set to report to prison on October 25.

