UPDATE 10:15 P.M. ET: The LAPD confirmed to Us on Monday evening that Silva was arrested, charged and booked in connection with the fatal crash. In a report, the police said that the driver of the 2020 McLaren 600LT exited the vehicle after the accident and tried to leave the scene but was stopped by bystanders. He was arrested at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday and booked shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday and is being held on $200,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials. TMZ reports that Silva remains hospitalized.

Original story below:

A tragic turn of events. YouTuber Corey La Barrie has died after suffering injuries in a fatal car crash, Us Weekly can confirm. He was 25.

According to Los Angles Police Department spokesman Officer Tony Im, the crash took place on Sunday, May 10, in the Valley Village area of California.

“They ran into a stop sign and a tree,” Im told Us. “The driver is going to be arrested for a crime. An investigation is still ongoing.”

While Im confirmed to Us that no one had been taken into custody yet, TMZ reports that Ink Master star Daniel Silva was behind the wheel of the McLaren sports car. The outlet also noted that Silva was at La Barrie’s birthday party on Sunday evening.

According to the police, there was no sobriety test conducted on the 26-year-old driver at the scene because he was injured and rushed to a local hospital, where La Barrie was pronounced dead.

“My heart breaks right now, on my sons 25 birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver,” La Barrie’s mother, Lissa Harrison Burton, wrote on Monday, May 11, via Instagram. “The accident killed him instantly. No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair.”

La Barrie’s brother, Jarrad, also paid tribute to the late content creator.

“This isn’t something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving…” Jarrad wrote. “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do i dont how I’m suppose to do this without you i miss you so much already this isn’t fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so fucking much life’s never gonna be the same without you R.I.P❤️ P.S say hi to grandad and grandma for me i love you.”

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez