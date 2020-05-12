On Monday, May 11, Daniel Silva made headlines for his connection to the untimely death of YouTube sensation Corey La Barrie one day earlier.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday evening that the Ink Master alum, 26, was arrested, charged and booked for murder. Silva was behind the wheel of a McLaren 600LT sports car when he “ran into a stop sign and a tree,” according to LAPD spokesman Officer Tony Im. There was no sobriety test conducted at the scene of the wreck and Silva was rushed to a nearby hospital for injuries of his own.

La Barrie was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to the hospital in the wake of the accident on Sunday, May 10. He had just celebrated his 25th birthday the same day. His mother, Lissa Harrison Burton, later paid tribute to her son in an emotional Instagram post addressing the fatal crash.

“My heart breaks right now, on my sons [sic] 25 birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk driver,” she wrote. “The accident killed him instantly. No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair.”

Despite his arrest, TMZ reported on Monday night that the Los Angeles-based tattoo artist remained hospitalized to recover from his injuries. Officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department noted that Silva was being held on $200,000 bail following his booking.

Before the tragic incident, Silva was primarily known for his time competing on Ink Master, where he showcased his tattooing talents alongside 17 other contestants. He later appeared on the Ink Master: Angels spinoff after placing seventh on the original series. Earlier this year, Silva started a YouTube channel where fans can watch time lapses of intricate tattoo designs, see him chat with other professional artists and hear stories about his time on the reality show.

Scroll down to learn more about the reality TV personality and popular tattoo artist.