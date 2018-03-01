The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios happened to meet and spent time with Tori Spelling on Wednesday, February 28 — just hours before the police were called to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s house over a domestic incident.

“She was so sweet, she stayed around after her segment for the Facebook digital show that we were shooting,” Olympios began on Thursday, March 1, explaining that the pair shot separate segments for an upcoming Facebook series titled Secret In the Sauce.

“She stayed around to like meet me. She came over to me, was so sweet. We were talking about nannies, she grew up with a nanny too.” (Olympios infamously referenced her nanny Raquel on season 21 of The Bachelor as she competed for Nick Viall’s heart and Spelling detailed her relationship with her nanny in her many memoirs). “Asked for a selfie, hung out with me while I was doing hair and makeup.”

The So Random podcast host pointed out that Spelling did joke about why she was not in a hurry to leave.

“She was like ‘Maybe I’m sticking around for a reason,’ you know, joking around,” Olympios said. “Cause I know she has a newborn at home. She did mention how she had a baby last year and then a week later, after having the baby, was pregnant again. So her last two kids are only ten months apart, she said, so it’s really stressful I bet.” (The True Tori star and husband Dean McDermott have five children together: Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and 11-month-old Beau. Olympios may have been referring to the close age difference between Hattie and Finn.)

“But like she’s so sweet, so nice, and I just really hope she’s OK,” the reality TV personality added. “She was joking around before she left like ‘Don’t go home yet, go get a manicure or something’ and she was like ‘Yeah, right,’ so maybe she’s just stressed out … she just seems a little tired eyed by the time we were getting close for me to film and she was leaving.”

As previously reported, the Los Angeles Police Department PIO told Us Weekly on Thursday that police arrived to Spelling’s house after a 911 call over verbal dispute amongst two people. They did not confirm if the argument was between Spelling and McDermott.

“Officers are not on the scene any longer, but we did get confirmation that the investigation revealed that it was a domestic incident in which there was no crime, no arrest, and no transport,” the LAPD explained.

