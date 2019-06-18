At peace. Counting On star Jill Dillard took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 18, to reflect on her grandma Mary Duggar’s funeral service, days after the family matriarch died of an accidental drowning at age 78.

“Yesterday was a very hard, yet beautiful day. The service was lovely and very honoring to my Grandma and the one she loved more than anyone or anything else, Jesus Christ!” the reality star, 28, wrote alongside a series of photos from the service. “So many family members and friends came together and organized, supported and remembered the amazing woman she was! 💐And thanks to all y’all for the kind words and prayers too!”

Dillard added: “It started raining right before the graveside service and then there was a beautiful rainbow… ‘a sign of God’s faithfulness,’ as Grandma would always say … We’ll see you in heaven, Grandma! I know you’re enjoying your time with Jesus before the rest of us arrive!”

The Duggar family announced the news of Mary’s death in a Facebook post on Sunday, June 10.

“Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death,” the statement read. “Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sins. It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion. She loved to share with others how they too could be forgiven of their sins, live a fulfilling life as a Christian, and one day spend eternity in heaven.”

Days later, Us Weekly confirmed the former real estate agent’s cause of death. “Grandma Duggar has had two strokes over the last year and some other medical issues and it’s our understanding that Grandma Duggar had slipped and fallen and passed by the time her daughter found her in the pool,” a rep for the famous brood exclusively told Us. “We’ve been really touched by the outpouring of support and more than a thousand people referred to her as grandma which is a title we hadn’t even given her.”

Mary is survived by her son, Jim Bob Duggar, daughter Deanna Duggar, 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

