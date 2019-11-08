Could they be any cuter? Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry have reunited!

Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer) might’ve been each other’s lobsters on Friends, but Monica, played by Cox, and Chandler, played by Perry, were a match made in TV heaven.

For 10 seasons the actors came into viewer’s homes and made fans believe that friends can become lovers — and get married, move to the suburbs and have twins — and now they’re back together.

“Guess who I had lunch with today,” Cox, 55, wrote on her Friends photo on Thursday, November 7. “I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends.”

If the gang could see them now, Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) would probably be yelling, “Chandler and Monica! Chandler and Monica! Chandler and Monica!”

Even though it’s been 15 years since the NBC sitcom wrapped and fans said goodbye to the New York City apartment with the purple door and yellow peephole frame, the former costars haven’t stopped spending time together off screen.

Perry, 50, and Cox’s November reunion is the latest in a slew of Friends get togethers this fall. When Aniston, 50, joined Instagram on October 15, she did it with a group photo of her TV pals.

A few weeks prior, Cox and Aniston took a selfie with Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani on the show, and the Cougar Town alum shared it with the world. In September, Cox also reunited with Kudrow along with Charlie Puth and Judd Apatow and again shared it online.

As for where their characters would be today, the show’s co-creator Marta Kauffman has an idea of what Chandler and Monica’s lives would look like now.

“I think Monica and Chandler are together. They have their twins. They’re doing great,” Kauffman, 63, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Friends at the Tribeca TV Festival in New York City on September 13.