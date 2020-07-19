A masked reunion! Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston are all about safety first. The Cougar Town alum, 56, posted an Instagram video on Saturday, July 18, sharing a reunion with her former Friends costar and real-life BFF.

The video begins with Cox’s dogs smelling around masks. The actress placed captions over the bottom of the video, so it looks like one dog says, “Just put it on.” When the other refused, the first dog answers, “I’ll make it worth your while.” The video ends with the dogs sitting on the couch with Cox and Aniston, 51.

The two-time SAG Award winner recently opened up about the importance of wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, sharing a selfie of herself wearing a black one on June 30.

“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough,” the Morning Show star wrote via Instagram. “I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this. BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate. If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same.”

Cox and Aniston, who met during their time on Friends together in 1994, have remained close over the years and are looking forward to filming the upcoming reunion special for HBOMax. The show was set to premiere in May but was delayed due to COVID-19.

“We are hoping to be able to shoot in August if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open,” cocreator Marta Kauffman told The Wrap in June. The special will feature all six original cast members, as well as Kauffman and cocreator David Crane.

“I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am,” Aniston quipped during a Variety interview that same month, noting that the special is not scripted. “Well, we’re all sort of little fragments of them. Not really!”

Cox also opened up about the reunion news in February, stating on the “Hiking With Kevin” YouTube series that she can’t wait. “We’re going to have the best time,” the Scream star said at the time. “It’s going to be great. We really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. … It’s going to be fantastic.”