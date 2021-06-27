Who’s the girl with the most cake? Courtney Love accused Olivia Rodrigo of copying Hole’s Live Through This album cover after the young artist shared a snap from a recent photo shoot.

“Spot the difference! #twinning! @Olivia_Rodrigo,” the “Doll Parts” singer, 56, wrote in a recent Facebook post alongside 18-year-old Rodrigo’s promo art for her upcoming Sour Prom Concert Film.

In the photo, the Disney star clutched a bouquet of flowers as mascara tears streamed down her cheeks. She wore a prom dress and tiara, bearing a definite resemblance to Hole’s iconic album cover which featured model Leilani Bishop wearing mascara streaks and a tiara of her own.

In her post’s comments, Love shared more thoughts on the situation and lack of acknowledgement from Rodrigo.

“It was rude of her, and [Rodrigo’s label Geffen Records] not to ask myself or [Live Through This album photographer Ellen von Unwerth]. It’s happened my whole career so I d c . But manners is manners!” she wrote.

The Sons of Anarchy alum then requested that the “Good 4 U” singer send her flowers and a note to apologize.

“I’ve informed [Rodrigo] I await her flowers and note. I sure hope it’s long. Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let’s see. Yes this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for [every time] this happens? I’d be real rich!” she added in the comments. “Olivia — you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! DM me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!”

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress was born in 2003 — almost a decade after the release of Hole’s 1994 album. While Love’s social media followers ensured her that “imitation is the greatest form of flattery,” the “Violet” singer wasn’t completely sold.

“Yeah I guess,” she wrote.

Rodrigo shot to fame earlier this year when her debut single, “Driver’s License,” went viral on TikTok. In the time since, she’s paid homage to many other famous women including Taylor Swift and Britney Spears in her music and fashion choices.

“She’s absolutely the kindest individual in the whole world,” Rodrigo said of Swift, 31, during a March appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up. “I feel so lucky that I just was born at the right time to be able to look up to somebody like her.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Rodrigo’s representatives for comment.