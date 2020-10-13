International soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from the Portuguese Soccer Federation.

On Tuesday, October 13, the organization announced on their website that the 35-year-old athlete is “doing well, without symptoms and in isolation” since receiving his diagnosis. Portugal’s national team were set to face off against Sweden on Wednesday, October 14, but Ronaldo will not be taking the field as he continues to recover in isolation.

“Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result,” the federation said, adding that the four-time European Golden Shoe winner was removed from the training facility.

News of the former Real Madrid player’s test results comes one day after he shared a celebratory selfie with his teammates. “United on and off the field! #todosportugal,” he tweeted alongside a photo of himself and other Portugal players sitting for a meal in their training gear.

Earlier this year, Ronaldo issued a thoughtful statement about the importance of taking every necessary precaution in order to keep each other safe as the COVID-19 crisis impacted communities across the globe.

“The world is going through a very difficult moment which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us,” he wrote via Instagram in March, shortly after sporting events shut down amid the pandemic. “I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world. … Protecting human life must come above any other interests.”

The athlete continued: “I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus … and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to help save others.”

