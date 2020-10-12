Making necessary changes. With season 19 of The Voice right around the corner, the show has begun filming — but many changes have been made inside the studio.

Judges Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend are back and ready to turn their chairs and discover the next big star. However, things are much different since filming is taking place in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of season 18, which wrapped in May, the judges hosted from home — Clarkson, 34, from her Montana ranch; Shelton, 44, from his Oklahoma home; and Legend, 41, and Nick Jonas from Los Angeles.

However, the blind auditions for season 19 will take place in the studio. As shown in the photos below, the health of the staff is the main priority for all. Temperature checks, constant sanitizing and a lot of social distancing are taking place between everyone involved. When a contestant performs and is chosen, there will be no hugging between the singer and the coach — in fact, they can’t even shake hands.

Although host Carson Daly will be on stage, he also will be keeping his distance from everyone else on the show.

It hasn’t yet been announced how the later weeks will work out — whether the singers will be rehearsing with the judges in the same room or not — but all will soon be revealed.

