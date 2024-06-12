Crystal Hefner is reportedly attempting to clear her name.

Lawyers for Hugh Hefner’s widow sent a cease and desist letter to his former girlfriend, Holly Madison, over what they described as “malicious and intentionally misleading comments” made about her on Madison’s podcast, “Girls Next Level,” reports TMZ.

Hefner’s lawyer argues comments made on the May 13 episode of the podcast, which featured an interview with Hugh’s son, Marston, are causing Hefner “serious harm,” according to TMZ, which said it had obtained a copy of the letter.

Among the remarks Hefner’s lawyer took issue with are insinuations that Hefner kept the late Playboy founder “doped up” in his final years to take advantage of him financially, per the outlet.

Related: ‘Girls Next Door’ Cast: Where Are They Now? It may have been over a decade since The Girls Next Door first aired on E!, but it still hasn’t been forgotten quite yet. The Girls Next Door — which ran for six seasons from 2005 to 2010 — gave viewers an inside look at the eventful lives of the late Hugh Hefner’s three main […]

“Nothing could be further from the truth. As we understand it, Ms. Hefner was steadfast in her commitment to Mr. Hefner through his final days, ensuring that he was cared for and received the best medical attention available,” the letter states.

Hefner’s lawyer says that they will take legal action if Madison doesn’t refrain from making similar comments in the future.

An attorney for Hefner, 38, told TMZ: “Ms. Hefner will not have her name and reputation tarnished by opportunists. We stand by the contents of the letter and will enforce Ms. Hefner’s rights to the fullest.”

Related: Hugh Hefner and Crystal Hefner’s Relationship Timeline Hugh Hefner’s love life was unconventional, but his marriage to Crystal Hefner seemed to normalize him ahead of his September 2017 death. The Playboy mogul was married twice before he and Crystal wed in December 2012 and was the father of four grown children. While he and Crystal had a rocky road to the altar, […]

For her part, Madison, 44, acknowledged receipt of a cease and desist letter in cryptic social media posts this week, though she didn’t directly confirm that it was sent by Hefner’s lawyer.

Imagine running a free speech foundation and then sending someone a cease and desist for talking 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Holly Madison (@hollymadison) June 10, 2024

“Imagine running a free speech foundation and then sending someone a cease and desist for talking 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” the former Girls Next Door star wrote via X on Monday, June 10.

On Tuesday, June 11, she shared: “Your attorney can’t even find my correct email address 🤡”

Also on Tuesday, Madison took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her using a copy of a cease and desist letter instead of toilet paper after going to the bathroom.

Madison dated Hugh between 2001 and 2008 and was his No. 1 live-in girlfriend as depicted on E!’s The Girls Next Door. She cohosts the “Girls Next Level” podcast with another of Hugh’s former girlfriends, Bridget Marquardt. (Kendra Wilkinson also appeared on The Girls Next Door with Madison and Marquardt.)

Related: Hugh Hefner’s Dating Life Through the Years Hugh Hefner, who died on Wednesday, September 27, at age 91 lived a lavish bachelor life as founder of Playboy and found love along the way — pics

Crystal and Hugh Hefner were married from December 2012 until Hugh’s death in September 2017. Hefner was introduced as one of Hugh’s new girlfriends (after he broke up with Madison, Marquardt and Wilkinson) in the sixth and final season of Girls Next Door in 2009.

Us Weekly has reached out to Hefner and Madison for comment.