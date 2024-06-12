Your account
Celebrity News

Crystal Hefner Sends Holly Madison Cease and Desist Letter Over ‘Malicious’ Podcast Comments: Report

By
Crystal Hefner Sends Holly Madison Legal Warning Over Malicious Comments
Crystal Hefner and Holly Madison MEGA; GC Images

Crystal Hefner is reportedly attempting to clear her name.

Lawyers for Hugh Hefner’s widow sent a cease and desist letter to his former girlfriend, Holly Madison, over what they described as “malicious and intentionally misleading comments” made about her on Madison’s podcast, “Girls Next Level,” reports TMZ.

Hefner’s lawyer argues comments made on the May 13 episode of the podcast, which featured an interview with Hugh’s son, Marston, are causing Hefner “serious harm,” according to TMZ, which said it had obtained a copy of the letter.

Among the remarks Hefner’s lawyer took issue with are insinuations that Hefner kept the late Playboy founder “doped up” in his final years to take advantage of him financially, per the outlet.

Holly Madison Girls Next Door Cast Where Are They Now From Holly Madison Kendra Wilkinson

“Nothing could be further from the truth. As we understand it, Ms. Hefner was steadfast in her commitment to Mr. Hefner through his final days, ensuring that he was cared for and received the best medical attention available,” the letter states.

Crystal Hefner Sends Holly Madison Legal Warning Over Malicious Comments 2
Hugh Hefner and Crystal Hefner Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

Hefner’s lawyer says that they will take legal action if Madison doesn’t refrain from making similar comments in the future.

An attorney for Hefner, 38, told TMZ: “Ms. Hefner will not have her name and reputation tarnished by opportunists. We stand by the contents of the letter and will enforce Ms. Hefner’s rights to the fullest.”

Hugh Hefner and 3rd Wife Crystal Hefners Relationship Timeline

For her part, Madison, 44, acknowledged receipt of a cease and desist letter in cryptic social media posts this week, though she didn’t directly confirm that it was sent by Hefner’s lawyer.

“Imagine running a free speech foundation and then sending someone a cease and desist for talking 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” the former Girls Next Door star wrote via X on Monday, June 10.

On Tuesday, June 11, she shared: “Your attorney can’t even find my correct email address 🤡”

Also on Tuesday, Madison took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her using a copy of a cease and desist letter instead of toilet paper after going to the bathroom.

Madison dated Hugh between 2001 and 2008 and was his No. 1 live-in girlfriend as depicted on E!’s The Girls Next Door. She cohosts the “Girls Next Level” podcast with another of Hugh’s former girlfriends, Bridget Marquardt. (Kendra Wilkinson also appeared on The Girls Next Door with Madison and Marquardt.)

Hugh-Hefners Romances His Wives and Girlfriends Through the Years Holly Madison Hugh Hefner Bridgette Marquardt Kendra Willkinson

Crystal and Hugh Hefner were married from December 2012 until Hugh’s death in September 2017. Hefner was introduced as one of Hugh’s new girlfriends (after he broke up with Madison, Marquardt and Wilkinson) in the sixth and final season of Girls Next Door in 2009.

Us Weekly has reached out to Hefner and Madison for comment.

