Cynthia Nixon called out Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for its involvement in taking immigrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Nixon, who is running for governor of New York, voiced her concerns about the government agency while speaking at St. Paul and St. Andrew United Methodist Church in New York City on Thursday, June 21.

“ICE has strayed so far away from its mission,” the 52-year-old told the crowd, according to NY1 News. “It is supposed to be here to keep Americans safe but what it has turned into, frankly, is a terrorist organization of its own that is terrorizing people who are coming to this country.”

The Sex and the City alum reemphasized her views via Twitter later on Thursday, writing, “ICE is a terrorist organization and its egomaniacal leader is Donald Trump.”

Earlier in the day, Nixon discussed her stance on ICE while appearing on The View. “It’s important to know, also, that parents and children aren’t just being separated at the border. You know, they’re being separated throughout this country by ICE,” she claimed. “I think we need to abolish ICE, that seems really clear. We don’t need to replace it. ICE is relatively new, it came in after September 11th. We’ve been handling immigration and customs for a long time here. We don’t need ICE and they have strayed so far from the interests of the American people and the interests of humanity. We need to abolish it.”

The Emmy winner joins a long list of celebrities who have criticized the Trump administration’s policy of separating from their families at the border. After facing a wave of backlash, the president, 72, signed an executive order on Wednesday, June 20, to end the policy.

The commander in chief’s wife, Melania Trump, made headlines on Thursday when she wore a jacket with the phrase, “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” while en route to visit a center at the Texas-Mexico border. Although President Trump tweeted that his wife’s controversial wardrobe choice was meant to take a jab at the “fake news media,” many critics took to social media to condemn her sartorial choice.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!