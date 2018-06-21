Is peace possible? Cynthia Nixon may have what it takes to forge a truce between her former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall.

Nixon, 52, who is running for governor of New York, subtly joked about the feuding actresses during her visit to The View on Tuesday, June 21.

“You are sounding like a Nobel Peace Prize winner. I mean, we were talking about Trump getting the Nobel Peace Prize for this North Korea summit,” cohost Sunny Hostin told Nixon of her political platform and ideas. “Is there anyway that you can pull a summit together with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall so that we can have a Sex and the City 3? Can we have a Sex and the City 3?”

Nixon, who has her sights set on the governor’s mansion in Albany, New York, laughed and quipped back: “I’m afraid we’re gonna have to film it in Albany!”

Nixon starred as Miranda Hobbes on the HBO series, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004 and filmed two follow-up movies premiering in 2008 and 2010 respectively. Although Nixon has held back from commenting on Parker and Cattrall’s quarrel, both women have publicly supported her run for governor.

The former costars made headlines in February after Cattrall, 61, expressed her disinterest in filming a third movie and said Parker “could have been nicer” when speaking publicly about the situation. The women then bickered via social media following the incident.

Parker opened up about the ordeal during an April interview with Vulture, emphasizing “that there is no catfight” between the two.

“I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it,” she told the publication at the time. “I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions. If she chooses not to do the third movie, there’s not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it.”

