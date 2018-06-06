Strap on your Manolos and sip on your cosmos because Sex and the City is turning 20! The hit HBO series captivated viewers for six seasons after premiering on June 6, 1998, and had everyone asking: Are you a Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte or Miranda?

The “Big” Finale

Would they or weren’t they get back together? That was the question every SATC fan asked about Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr. Big (Chris Noth). The two had a tumultuous relationship consisting of breakups, marriages and engagements to other people, and an affair that left Aiden (John Corbett) heartbroken and Natasha (Bridget Moynahan) in the hospital. Carrie and Big finally got their happy ending in the series finale when he jetsetted to Paris to take her away from her boyfriend Alexander Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov) and bring her back to New York.

Miranda’s Love Confession

Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) and Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) had a roller-coaster relationship since first getting together in season 2. After being diagnosed with testicular cancer, Steve thought no one would sleep with him again, but Miranda proved him wrong, resulting in their son Brady. The lawyer, who was seeing hunky Dr. Roberts (Blair Underwood), finally told Steve during their son’s first birthday party that she loved her ex. The two married in season six.

Fireman Fantasy

Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) was outspoken, adventurous and never afraid to talk about sex. Throughout the series, Samantha dated 41 men and one woman. However, one of her most memorable scenes went down in a New York City firehouse. She slid down a fire pole, had sex with a fireman, and put on another firefighter’s uniform. Yet, things don’t go as planned when the fire alarm rings and she’s forced to strip down.

Harry’s Proposal

After her marriage to Trey McDougall (Kyle MacLachlan) crumbled, Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) hired Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler) as her divorce attorney. After some convincing on Harry’s part, the two began dating, but split after she demanded he set a wedding date. After some bad blind dates, Charlotte decided to give up her dream of marriage and just be with him, to which he responded with a proposal at a local synagogue singles’ night.

The Post-It Breakup

It was one of the most talked-about breakups of the series. Carrie (Parker) gets dumped by Jack Berger (Ron Livingston) on a Post-it note that read, “I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me.” The story line was inspired by one of the series writers, who went through a similar situation.

Shaving it Off

Samantha certainly had her fair share of men over the course of the 94 episodes, but none more dedicated than Smith Jerrod (Jason Lewis). He left her romantic cards, flew home from a movie shoot to tell her he loved her, and even stayed with her when she cheated on him with Richard (James Remar). However, the most memorable moment between the two happened after Samantha was diagnosed with breast cancer. Smith shaved his hair, which was his signature, so Samantha wouldn’t feel alone going through chemo.

Fashion Roadkill

It’s hard to talk about SATC without mentioning the fashion. However, there was one big fashion miss in season 4 when Margaret Cho’s Lynne asked Carrie to participate in a New York fashion show alongside Heidi Klum. Halfway down the runway, Carrie takes a tumble, but before she can stand up, Klum is directed to literally walk over her, which prompts Carrie’s friend Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson) to proclaim, “Oh, my God, she’s fashion roadkill!”

