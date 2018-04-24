Clearing the air. Sarah Jessica Parker is speaking out following months of public jabs from her former Sex and the City costar Kim Cattrall.

In an interview with Vulture published on Monday, April 23, the 53-year-old Divorce actress opened up about the so-called feud, which came to light following Cattrall’s denial to return for a third Sex and the City movie.

“I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight. I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it,” SJP told the outlet. “I also want to remind everybody that there were four women on the set and I spent equal time with all of them, so this was not a set with two women who didn’t get along.”

She continued: “I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions. If she chooses not to do the third movie, there’s not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it. That’s the only thing I’ve ever said about it, you know?”

Meanwhile, Parker admits that she and her fellow SITC costars — Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon — “have shared our disappointment that we’re not making that movie, not just on our behalf but our crew, but also just the people that have been vocal about wanting to see it.”

Though she may have certain feelings of sadness regarding Cattrall’s decision to not revisit the hit HBO spinoff, she admits, “we still live in a free country where people get to make choices and sometimes the answer is ‘no,’ and the only way to respond for me is to respect that.”

Parker concluded her interview with the magazine by reiterating that “there is no catfight, there never has been a catfight.” She also noted that she’s “never fought with someone publicly in my life, nor would I.”

Parker’s response to the tension comes following the comments Cattrall, 61, made about her saying she “could have been nicer,” when speaking about her decision to not reprise her role of Samantha.

Following the death of Cattrall’s brother earlier this year, she also slammed Parker for sending her condolences. Cattrall took to Instagram in February to post an image that read, “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

She captioned the post: “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

