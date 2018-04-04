Cynthia Nixon is proud of her work on Sex and the City, but there was one scene in the movie’s sequel that left a bad taste in her mouth.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of Nixon’s upcoming appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, the 51-year-old actress recalls how she reacted when the audience clapped at the 2010 film’s London premiere when Mr. Big (Chris Noth) surprised Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) with a massive closet that he built for her.

“I was a little devastated,” admits Nixon, who played Cynthia Nixon on the HBO series and subsequent movies. “It seemed to me that the show was so much about female empowerment and about women making their own choices and women standing up for what they wanted and supporting themselves. So, to me, to have this [scene] be a climax of the film, that your very wealthy husband built you a really nice closet for your clothes, I thought, ‘Wow, that’s not really what you love about the show, is it?’ ‘Cause that’s not what we were making it for.”

Still, she adds with a laugh, “We love the clothes! I’m not saying we don’t love the clothes.”

Nixon will appear on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, April 4, to discuss everything from her time on Sex and the City to her recent announcement that she is running for governor of New York, challenging two-term incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

If elected, the Emmy winner would make history as the first female and first openly gay governor of New York.

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings.

