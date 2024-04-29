After her stint on The Bachelor, Daisy Kent is officially off the market and dating Thor Herbst.

“They met in college at San Diego State University and reconnected after she left the show,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He reached out to her first, and it’s been going really well.”

The insider notes that the pair have “been traveling all over recently,” including going on vacation with her family in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, last month and taking a cabin trip in Utah. Kent, 25, and Herbst also made a stop in Indio, California, for Stagecoach on Sunday, April 28.

While the couple waited in line for Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy’s set at Diplo’s Honky Tonk, an eyewitness tells Us that “she was smiling at him and they were laughing together.”

Related: Stars Who Have Dated Bachelor Nation Here for the right reasons? January Jones, Sarah Hyland, Chris Lane and more celebrities have been romantically linked to Bachelor Nation stars through the years — with some even marrying their suitor. Nick Viall made his Bachelorette debut in 2014 while competing for Andi Dorfman’s heart. He later appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season before taking […]

Us Weekly has reached out to Kent and ABC for comment.

Kent revealed earlier this month that she had dipped her toe back into the dating pool. “I think I’m at such a good spot in my life, but I also think I did learn about myself a lot for the show, so no matter what, right now, I’m going to put myself first,” she said during an episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “But yeah, I have gone on dates.”

After the confession, cohost Ashley Iaconetti noted that Kent appeared “giddy” and “kind of giggly.” Playing coy, Kent said that she’s “interested to see where life goes.”

When Iaconetti, 36, asked whether she had been on “multiple dates with the same person,” Kent confirmed that she had.

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation couples hit different. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. Thank You! […]

After The Bachelor season 28 lead Joey Graziadei didn’t give Kent his final rose during the March finale episode — and instead proposed to Kelsey Anderson — fans of Bachelor Nation thought Kent would be the perfect choice for the next Bachelorette.

However, Kent publicly declined the opportunity to lead season 21 during the After the Final Rose episode. She has since denied that her romance was the reason why she turned down the role.

“I can actually say 100 percent that I made on my own before I ever wanted to think about anything with anyone else because I knew I was at this point in my life where I kind of had to be selfish and make a decision for me and what was going to be best for me,” Kent said on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “So I can say that decision definitely had nothing to do with my dating life right now.”

Season 21 will instead be led by Jenn Tran, who finished in fifth place on Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor.