



Celebs were out and about this week, from Dakota Fanning and Gucci hosting a launch party for Floria Sigismondi’s book Eat the Sun in West Hollywood, to Chance the Rapper putting on a stellar performance at Rolling Loud festival, to Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo enjoying Casamigos cocktails in Mexico. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Dakota Fanning and Gucci hosted a launch party for Floria Sigismondi’s book Eat the Sun at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

— DJ Cassidy and Alexa Joyce dined at Catch LA to celebrate the Liverpool native being signed to Cassidy’s record label.

— Michelle Monaghan and her Messiah cast mates celebrated the upcoming series and Stefania LaVie Owen’s birthday in L.A.

— Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo enjoyed dinner at Flora Farms in Cabo San Lucas while sipping Casamigos cocktails.

— Stylists and The KiT Undergarments founders Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche hosted a luncheon with Ann Taylor at Kassi Club in celebration of Ann Taylor’s “We Are Better Together” campaign. — Harry Styles partnered with American Express to create a decked out Harry Styles Love Bus that surprised fans with tickets to his sold-out show at the Forum, Harry Styles Fine Line Live: One Night Only. — Rachel Zoe celebrated her resort ready-to-wear collection and Winter Box of Style at at Peppermint Club in West Hollywood where guests enjoyed specialty Tanqueray cocktails and live music by disco cover band The Funky Hippeez with a DJ set by DJ MAAD. — Jessie and D’Lila Combs used the Petite ‘n Pretty holiday collection to prep for their 13th party at the Selfie Museum in L.A. Celebrity Holiday Cards 2019: Jodie Sweetin, Jason Biggs, Tori Spelling and More! — Jessica Szohr attended the Pomellato High Jewelry Stylist Dinner at Penthouse 64 at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. — Karlie Kloss attended the 4th Annual Berggruen Prize Gala celebrating 2019 Laureate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in NYC. — Eli Roth attended the Louis XIII and the Film Foundation’s premiere of the restorer 1919 classic The Broken Butterfly in L.A. at the Egyptian Theatre. — Alicia Keys spoke with Gail Mitchell at the American Express and Billboard brunch at the West Hollywood Edition prior to being honored with the American Express Impact award that evening. — Vivica A. Fox and her friends took shots of Casamigos Blanco at Rocco’s WeHo. — JD McCrary attended the L.A. Family Housing Winter Wonderland Holiday Party. — Jaime King attended the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere afterparty in L.A. where guests celebrated with McDonald’s Happy Meals featuring Chicken McNuggets. Celebrity Charity — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will be named as the 2020 GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons honoree at the annual Pre-GRAMMY Gala in L.A. on Saturday, January 25, 2020. — Chance The Rapper owned the stage as he performed at Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2019 fueled by West Coast Cure in L.A.