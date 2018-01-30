Dakota Johnson instantly became the subject of a viral meme after she appeared to glance over at Angelina Jolie during Jennifer Aniston’s speech at the 2018 Golden Globes earlier this month — but the Fifty Shades Darker actress insists she wasn’t being shady.

“Truthfully, I don’t think that I was really looking at her,” Johnson, 28, said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 29. “If you look really closely at the angle of my eyes, they’re kind of, like, over here … [looking at] the Stranger Things table. And I really love Stranger Things.”

In fact, the Social Network actress loves Stranger Things so much that she asked one of her friends to sneak some photos of the young cast members during the awards ceremony.

“The thing that I hate the most is when people are in restaurants or whatever, when they try to take a sneaky picture of you. … So, I did that at the Golden Globes,” Johnson said with a laugh. “Everybody there is a famous person. I was, like, trying to take a video of these kids — but they’re children, I know! I was, like, zooming in and zooming in, but then I also accidentally caught … Ridley Scott was asleep. I think maybe he was just looking at his phone, but it looked like he was asleep.”

In Johnson’s defense, she wasn’t the only person who initially appeared to stare at Jolie, 42, as Aniston, 48, took the stage with Carol Burnett to present the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy. The 21 Jump Street actress pointed out, “I’m not the only one. [Armie Hammer’s wife] Elizabeth [Chambers] is, like, very blatantly looking at her.”

Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. Their relationship crumbled after he met Jolie on the set of the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Rumors swirled at the time that Pitt, now 54, and the Tomb Raider actress began dating while he was still married to the Friends alum. The actor and Jolie — who share kids Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9 — wed in 2014. She filed for divorce in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

