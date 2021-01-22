Wishing him the best. Dale Moss’ ex-girlfriend Seema Sadekar is speaking out on his behalf amid allegations about his character following his split from Clare Crawley.

“Infidelity was never an issue, he was always a gentleman. We simply had to go our separate ways to grow,” the professional golfer exclusively told Us Weekly. “I wish Dale all the best, always, and he has a wonderful family that I will always keep in my thoughts.”

Moss, 32, dated Sadekar, 35, before he joined the cast of Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. Within the first two weeks of filming during the summer of 2020, the former football player and the hairstylist, 39, got engaged. ABC subsequently called Tayshia Adams to meet Crawley’s remaining 16 suitors and added four new contestants for the 30-year-old former phlebotomist to meet.

After five months together, Moss confirmed that he and Crawley ended their engagement.

“I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” he wrote on Tuesday, January 19, via Instagram. “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Moss has since been accused of cheating on Crawley, which a source close to the athlete denied. After E! News reported his “mystery woman” was a real estate agent named Eleonora Srugo, a spokesperson for her denied that their relationship was romantic.

“Dale and Eleonora are, and have been platonic friends for a few years,” Ronn Torossian told Us on Friday, January 22. “They have never been romantically involved in any way. She was excited for his engagement and only wishes him all the best. They have never been involved dating, or romantically in any way whatsoever. Any claims they have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies.”

While Crawley has yet to publicly comment on the cheating allegations, she took a swipe at Moss in a statement of her own on Thursday, January 21.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” she penned via Instagram. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this.”

The California native added that their relationship was “not perfect,” but she thought Moss was The One.

“I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart,” she wrote. “I may not have the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper