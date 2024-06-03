Dallas Cowboys star Larry Allen died suddenly at the age of 52 while on vacation with his family in Mexico.

“The Dallas Cowboys are very saddened to share that Cowboys legend, Super Bowl Champion, Cowboys Ring of Honor member, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with his family on Sunday,” the NFL team wrote in a statement on Monday, June 3, shared via X. “Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL.”

The Dallas Cowboys championed Allen’s skills, noting that his “versatility and dependability” were “signature parts of his career.” The statement continued, “Through that, he continued to serve as an inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner.”

The NFL team also gave a sweet shout-out to his family. “He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle — whom he referred to as his heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III,” the statement read. “The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry.”

Related: NFL Tragedies of 2024: The Saddest and Most Shocking Deaths Football fans have mourned a heartbreaking amount of NFL stars in 2024. In February, Tony Hutson passed away at age 48, according to an obituary shared at the time. No cause of death was given. “Lost one of my favorite teammates and great friends in Tony Hutson last night,” Hutson’s former teammate Randall Godfrey wrote […]

The Dallas Cowboys captioned the upload, “With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Cowboys Legend Larry Allen.”

After news broke of Allen’s death, the NFL released a statement alongside a black-and-white picture of him smiling as he clapped his hands.

“The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champion and Cowboys legend, Larry Allen. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” the NFL wrote via X on Monday.

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

Allen was a second-round pick from Sonoma State in the 1994 NFL Draft. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1994 to 2007 and finished his career with the San Francisco 49ers. During his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Allen played every offensive-line position besides center.

Allen also received accolades during his career, including a Super Bowl win in 1995, 11 Pro Bowl selections and six First-Team All-Pro titles. He was inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2011 and was a member of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Allen was also a member of both the 1990s and 2000s All-Decade teams.