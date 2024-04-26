Taylor Swift is all in on Chiefs Kingdom, especially as they welcome new members.

“The moment @worthyyy became a Kansas City Chief 💛,” the NFL team’s official Instagram captioned a video of wide receiver Xavier Worthy and his family at home watching the first round of the league’s draft on Thursday, April 25.

Swift, 34, subtly interacted with the post by dropping a “like.”

The pop star has become a passionate fan of the Missouri football team since 2023 when she started dating their tight end Travis Kelce.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift quipped to TIME in her December 2023 Person of the Year profile. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Swift’s love story with Kelce, also 34, fittingly began at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium. When her Eras Tour stopped at the venue in July 2023, Kelce watched from the crowd with awe and a plan. As he recalled on his “New Heights” podcast weeks later, the three-time Super Bowl champ planned to give Swift a DIY friendship bracelet with his phone number spelled out in beads. However, they never met, and Kelce felt “butthurt” by the rejection.

One of Swift’s friends later alerted her to his podcast comments and she got in touch.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift told TIME. “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other.”

Swift and Kelce took their romance to the next level in September 2023 when she went to her first Chiefs game. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she told the magazine. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift went on to attend 12 more Chiefs games, including February’s Super Bowl LVIII. After the team won their second consecutive Lombardi Trophy, Swift celebrated with Kelce and the squad on the field.

With Kelce currently in his NFL offseason, he has been able to spend some quality time with Swift. After jetting off to watch several of her international Eras shows, Kelce hunkered down with Swift at her Los Angeles pad. They also enjoyed a private getaway in the Bahamas before hitting up Coachella earlier this month for her friends’ sets.

During that hiatus, Swift also dropped her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19 with multiple songs that seemingly have sweet references to Kelce and his Chiefs teammates.

“These blokes warm the benches / We’ve been on a winning streak,” Swift sings on “The Alchemy,” presumably referring to the Chiefs’ record in the 2023-2024 season.“He jokes that ‘It’s heroin, but this time with an E’ / ‘Cause the sign on your heart / Said it’s still reserved for me.”

She continues, “Shirts off and your friends lift you up over their heads / Beer stickin’ to the floor, cheers chanted ’cause they said / There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league / Where’s the trophy? / He just comes runnin’ over to me.”