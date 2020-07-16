Not a good sign. Danica Patrick unfollowed Aaron Rodgers on Instagram, sparking rumors that the couple have split after more than two years together.

Fans noticed on Wednesday, July 15, that the former race car driver, 38, was no longer following the NFL star, 36. However, he still follows her as of Thursday, July 16.

The twosome most recently posted on social media together in April after an international excursion. “Made it back a month ago from Machu Picchu by the skin of our teeth,” Patrick captioned the Instagram photo, in which she rested her arm on Rodgers’ shoulder. “What an amazing sight to see and FEEL! I can’t wait to travel again! I’m a good homebody, but I love to see the world. There is so much beauty out there!!!! I think it’s also the easiest way to let go of cultural biases. We are more alike than different. And if we are different….. sometimes it’s better…. And I learn something.”

She concluded: “I know it’s a tough time right now with work and money, but if you have the ability to plan a trip, it’s a great time to research. Might even be some good deals out there too! And if you can’t, dream into it for the future!”

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2018 that Rodgers and Patrick were dating. The pair seemed serious, purchasing a $28-million estate in Malibu together in October 2019.

The Pretty Intense author raved over the quarterback in December 2019. “Happy birthday to my best friend and favorite person in the world!!!!!” she wrote via Instagram. “You are the one I want to tell my best and worst days to first. I am so grateful the universe made you!!!”

Rodgers then appeared on Patrick’s podcast, “Pretty Intense,” in January, during which he questioned religion and shared his beliefs on the matter.

The former NASCAR driver opened up exclusively to Us in September 2018 about her connection with the football player. “You can rely on yourself or you can also rely on those closest to you that are honest,” she noted at the time. “Not people that want to tell you what you want to hear, but people that are gonna tell you what you need to hear and be honest with you.”