Locking it down! Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick took a big step in their relationship, purchasing a home together in California.

The couple bought a Malibu estate for $28 million in late October. The 4,636-square-foot house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Singer Robbie Williams owned the property before Rodgers, 36, and Patrick, 37, swooped in.

The three-story home features several amenities that make it worth the steep price, including a two-bedroom guesthouse, beach access, an ocean view and a pool. The structure is referred to as “reminiscent of a modern Italian Palazzo” and a “bluff top masterpiece.”

Rodgers, for his part, also owns a home in Del Mar, California. He purchased the residence in April 2009.

A source told Us Weekly in January 2018 that the pair were an item. Patrick confirmed the news herself weeks later.

The former NASCAR driver opened up about their romance in September 2018. “We just watch a lot of sports,” she admitted exclusively to Us.

Patrick then elaborated on her bond with Rodgers. “You can rely on yourself or you can also rely on those closest to you that are honest,” she explained of leaning on the NFL player during hard times. “Not people that want to tell you what you want to hear, but people that are gonna tell you what you need to hear and be honest with you.”

The former race car driver joked in November that she will “probably get proposed to tomorrow” as she reflected on the possibility of an engagement to the Green Bay Packers quarterback. “That’s one of those things,” she said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show. “You can’t be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen, there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen. So you just have to let it go and be like, ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yep, then life’s good.’”

Meanwhile, Rodgers gushed to Artful Living in October 2018 that the duo are “just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other. We’re really into each other.”