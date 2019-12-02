



Swoon! Danica Patrick gushed over her “uber attractive” boyfriend Aaron Rodgers as the football star celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday, December 2.

“Happy birthday to my best friend and favorite person in the world!!!!!” Patrick, 37, captioned the beautiful beachside photo on Instagram. “You are the one I want to tell my best and worst days to first. I am so grateful the universe made you!!!”

The athletic pair sparked dating rumors in December 2017, following Rodgers’ split from Newsroom alum Olivia Munn after three years of dating. Patrick, for her part, was previously in a five-year relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. In January 2018, the retired race car driver confirmed her romance with the Green Bay Packers quarterback to the Associated Press, and the pair have been going strong ever since.

“Thank you for being the loving, generous, thoughtful, patient, fun, funny, spontaneous, talented, smart, and uber attractive man, that I get to walk through life with,” Patrick continued in her loving birthday tribute. “This journey we are on…. it’s a really, really good one. I love you. ❤️ Happiest of birthdays yet!!!!!!”

The two sports stars have never shied away from making their feelings for each other known, often taking to social media to sing each other’s praises. After a record-setting game in October, Patrick called herself a “lucky girl” as she raved over her man’s impressive character on and off the field — “plus the hotness!”

While the couple has been turning heads since the start of their relationship, the “Pretty Intense” podcast host says she and the NFL star are in no rush to take things to the next level. During a recent interview on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show, Patrick discussed whether or not the pair plan on getting engaged soon.

“You can’t be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen, there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen. So you just have to let it go,” the former racing star told McCarthy.

Patrick paused for a beat, then joked, “I’ll probably get proposed to tomorrow now.”