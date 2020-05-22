Daniel Silva’s attorney spoke out for the first time since the Ink Master alum was arrested in connection with the death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie.

“This is a horrible tragedy and our hearts go out to Corey’s family and friends,” Mike Cavalluzzi told TMZ on Friday, May 22. “We are reviewing all of the evidence and will reserve comment for a later time. For now, it is most important that everyone involved is given time and space to grieve.”

La Barrie died at the age of 25 on May 10 in a car crash in the Valley Village area of California. Los Angeles Police Department officer Tony Im told Us Weekly that Silva, 26, was driving the vehicle and “ran into a stop sign and a tree” after attending La Barrie’s birthday party.

The LAPD said in a press release on May 11 that the tattoo artist “exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid.” Authorities did not conduct a sobriety test on Silva as he was rushed to a local hospital with injuries shortly after the accident.

Silva was arrested for murder later on May 10 and booked the following afternoon. He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, May 20, and has a preliminary hearing set for June 30. If convicted, Silva faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison.

La Barrie’s mother, Lisa Harrison Burton, paid tribute to her late son via Instagram earlier this month, writing, “My heart breaks right now, on my sons 25 birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver. The accident killed him instantly. No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening [sic] a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair.”

The late internet personality’s brother, Jarrad La Barrie, also took to the social media platform to share the news.

“This isn’t something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving,” Jarrad wrote. “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do i dont how I’m suppose to do this without you i miss you so much already this isn’t fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f–king much life’s never gonna be the same without you R.I.P P.S say hi to grandad and grandma for me i love you.”

Corey had more than 350,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, which he started in January 2014.