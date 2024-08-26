A woman named Milla Corfixen is now claiming she did share a smooch with Love Island U.K. star Tommy Fury.

“I’ve had to delete all my posts due to the hate and nasty comments, as stated in the news story I have gave. I didn’t do anything with Tommy Fury,” Corfixen wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 25, per the Mirror. “I didn’t even know who he was[.] we only shared a kiss nothing else happened.”

Corfixen noted in the statement that if she had “known” about Fury’s ex-fiancée, Molly-Mae Hague, she “would never have kissed him back.” Us Weekly has reached out to a rep for Fury.

Corfixen previously denied that she locked lips with Fury. “I am the girl but nothing happened. We just had fun. I’m Danish but I am from here also,” she told The Sun in an interview published on Wednesday, August 21. “I don’t know what he’s been doing but someone else must have kissed him. I have a boyfriend back home.”

After getting word about Fury and Hague’s split, Corfixen said she was saddened by the news. “When I saw it I was like, ‘What is going on?’ I will talk to Molly-Mae,” she recalled.

Following Hague and Fury’s announcement of their separation, cheating rumors swirled. Fury, for his part, denied the speculation. “Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he’s consulting his lawyers,” a spokesperson for Fury told the Mirror earlier this month.

Hague shared earlier this month that she and Fury decided to part ways after five years together. “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way,” Hauge shared in a statement via her Instagram Story. “I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.”

Hague, who shares 18-month-old daughter Bambi with Fury, noted that she’s “forever grateful” for her “beautiful daughter.” She added, “Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

“I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all,” Hague concluded. “Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right.”

Later that day, Fury shared his own statement on the breakup. “I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship,” Fury wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “The past 5 years have led us to having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi, and I will forever [be] thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.”

He continued, “Please respect our privacy, and our [family’s] privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

Hague and Fury met on season 5 of Love Island U.K. in 2019, where they finished in second place. After welcoming their daughter in January 2023, they got engaged in July 2023.