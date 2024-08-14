Love Island U.K. alum Tommy Fury has spoken out following Molly-Mae Hague’s announcement of their split.

“I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship,” Fury, 25, wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 14. “The past 5 years have led us to having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi, and I will forever [be] thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.”

He concluded, “Please respect our privacy, and our [family’s] privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

Fury’s statement comes hours after Hague, 25, revealed the pair’s breakup. “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way,” Hague captioned an Instagram Story statement on Wednesday. “I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.”

She continued, “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

Hague gave thanks to those who have shown them “love” over the past five years. “You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all,” Hague wrote. “Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right.”

Hague and Fury met during season 5 of Love Island U.K. in 2019. The twosome finished the reality series in second place and continued to pursue their relationship after the show.

“I do believe we’re soulmates,” Hague gushed to Cosmopolitan UK in June 2021. “My parents love him. We’re cringey and mushy, and I like it like that. We know we’re going to be together forever. … We’re so content, like two peas in a pod.”

Hague shared in September 2022 that she and Fury were expecting their first child together. They welcomed their daughter, Bambi, in January 2023.

Less than a year after adding their daughter to their family, Fury popped the question to Hague. “Forever,” Hague captioned an Instagram video in July 2023, alongside an engagement ring emoji. In the black-and-white clip, Hague could be seen crying as Fury held their daughter and got down on one knee.