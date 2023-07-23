Exactly 7 months after Love Island alums Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcomed daughter Bambi, they also have an engagement to celebrate.

“Forever. 23/07/23💍😭,” Hague, 24, captioned a video via Instagram on Sunday, July 23, that showed Fury, 24, getting down on one knee to pop the question while she held their little one.

The twosome initially met during season 5 of Love Island U.K. when the British YouTube personality entered the Mallorca, Spain, villa as a “bombshell.” After immediately choosing Fury for a private date in the hideaway terrace’s hot tub, the pair were smitten. Devoted fans of the ITV reality TV series — which streamed stateside via Hulu — watched the pair continue to tackle Love Island challenges, including the dreaded Casa Amor twist and meeting each other’s families throughout the 2019 season. They eventually came in second place behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, who quickly split after leaving the villa.

The professional boxer and Hague, for their parts, continued to focus on their relationship after leaving Love Island.

“We’re both really happy. We’ve bought an apartment in Manchester and we’re going to move in together,” Fury gushed to The Sun UK in September 2019. “We’re both extremely busy, but there to support each other too. It’s amazing. We haven’t said a cross word to each other, ever. We don’t have arguments. There’s no hassle, we’re just laid back.”

He added at the time: “Whatever’s meant to be in life, is meant to be. You’ve got to go with the flow with everything, no matter what comes your way you’ve got to take it on the chin.”

The reality TV couple’s love has only grown through the years.

“I do believe we’re soulmates,” Hague told Cosmopolitan UK in June 2021. “My parents love him. We’re cringey and mushy, and I like it like that. We know we’re going to be together forever. … We’re so content, like two peas in a pod.”

After nearly three years together, the twosome announced they were growing their brood.

“I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet👼🏼,” they captioned a joint Instagram post in September 2022, sharing footage of Fury kissing the Pretty Little Thing creative director’s growing belly. Daughter Bambi was born on January 23.

While the pair are enjoying their loved-up life amid their engagement, the social media influencer already has ideas about their future nuptials.

“[I want] just a big wedding, I want it to be so big [and] definitely in the U.K. so that all my friends and family can come,” she further teased to Cosmo. “I just love the idea of a U.K. wedding in a church. [It’s] very traditional.”