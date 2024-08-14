Love Island U.K. alum Molly-Mae Hague announced that she and Tommy Fury have split — and it sounds messy.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way,” Hauge, 25, captioned an Instagram Story statement on Wednesday, August 14. “I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.”

She continued: “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

Hague and Fury, 25, met on season 5 of Love Island U.K. in 2019. After coupling up, the pair finished on the reality show in second place.

“I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all,” Hague concluded on Wednesday. “Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right.”

Years after their stint on the popular reality show, Hague announced in September 2022 that she and Fury were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Bambi, was born in January 2023.

“There was only one name for our little girl and it was Bambi,” Fury explained while on U.K.’s Loose Women in March 2023, confirming that they discussed having kids while in the Love Island villa. “When Molly was young she only ever wanted to call her daughter one thing and that was Bambi.”

He added: “And I’m not going to be the guy to say no so … and I love the name anyway.”

Fury proposed to Hague seven months after they welcomed Bambi.

“Forever,” Hague announced in July 2023, alongside an engagement ring emoji. The video showed Fury holding their daughter before getting down on one knee. Hague could be seen crying through the proposal and saying yes.

Hague’s last Instagram post with the boxer was on their one-year engagement anniversary — three weeks before she announced their split on Wednesday.

“One year ago today I was tricked into going on a fake brand trip on which the love of my life would ask me to marry him,” Hague wrote.