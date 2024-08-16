Love Island U.K. alum Tommy Fury is hitting back at rampant speculation that he was unfaithful to Molly-Mae Hague.

“Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he’s consulting his lawyers,” a spokesperson for Fury, 25, told the U.K.’s Mirror newspaper on Friday, August 16.

Us Weekly has reached out to Fury’s representatives for further comment.

Cheating rumors emerged in the British press this week after Hague, also 25, announced on Wednesday, August 14, that she and Fury had split after five years together. The couple share a daughter, Bambi, 18 months.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way,” Hauge shared in a statement via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. “I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.”

She continued: “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

“I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all,” Hague concluded. “Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right.”

Hague and Fury met on the 5th season of Love Island U.K. in 2019 and quickly fell for one another. They ultimately finished in second place. They welcomed their daughter in January 2023 and got engaged last July.

“I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship,” Fury wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday. “The past 5 years have led us to having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi, and I will forever [be] thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.”

“Please respect our privacy, and our [family’s] privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time,” the boxer added.

Hague’s last Instagram post with Fury was on July 23 to mark their first engagement anniversary — three weeks before she announced their split on Wednesday.

“One year ago today I was tricked into going on a fake brand trip on which the love of my life would ask me to marry him,” Hague wrote.