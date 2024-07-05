Danny Trejo got into a physical altercation after someone allegedly threw a water balloon at his car.

Trejo, 80, appeared to punch a person that attended the Sunland-Tujunga Independence Day Parade on Thursday, July 4, according to ABC7 Los Angeles. After the unnamed individual hurled a water balloon that hit Trejo’s vintage convertible, a brawl broke out.

Social media footage showed the man swinging back at Trejo. When the punch didn’t connect, Trejo fell down, and the commotion continued. Bystanders attempted to deescalate the situation, but at one point, Trejo was seen tossing a foldable chair and arguing with a woman who tried to hold him back.

A witness spoke with ABC about the heated moment, which lasted around 10 minutes.

“This parade is like a thing where you throw water balloons back and forth at each other,” Stanley Herrarte told the outlet. “The reason why Danny was so infuriated was because usually people don’t throw water balloons at fancy cars when they come by.”

After the scuffle made headlines, TMZ confirmed that police were alerted about an incident along the parade route, but the crowd dispersed when officers arrived.

Trejo has yet to publicly address the situation, which occurred days after his dog Dixie died at age 16.

“Hold your babies tight for me please. Today I lost my little Dixie Wixie,” Trejo captioned an Instagram post on Monday, July 1, to which nonprofit organization PETA replied, “We are so sorry for your loss of sweet Dixie Wixie. Your special memories together will be in your heart forever. Sending lots of love from all of us at PETA.”

Trejo elaborated on the loss that same day, telling TMZ about his chihuahua. “Dixie was funny. The smallest dog, and she actually ruled the house,” he said. “It was like, she would go outside and the other dogs would, kind of, like, fade away. They wouldn’t be right by the porch where we were.”

Trejo recalled how Dixie would take charge in his household, adding, “I swear to God, when Dixie woke up in a bad mood, because she stayed in my room, she would go outside and chase the pit bull into his doghouse. He would be crying in there and she’d sit right in front.”

The actor praised Dixie for being an “unbelievable” dog. Trejo also discussed his plans to cremate his late pup before bringing her back home.

“We’ve always done that. We’ve got about five or six boxes of ashes here,” he concluded. “They’re all special.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Trejo for comment.