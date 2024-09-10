Dave Grohl found a second chance with wife Jordyn Blum — but will their relationship be able to last his latest scandal?

Before meeting Blum, Grohl was married to Jennifer Youngblood from 1994 to 1997. The exes split after Grohl admitted he was unfaithful. Four years after finalizing his divorce, Grohl met Blum at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar.

Blum and Grohl tied the knot in August 2003 after two years of dating. The couple share three daughters: Violet, Harper and Ophelia whom they welcomed in 2006, 2009, and 2014, respectively.

Their relationship came under fire in September 2024 when Grohl revealed that he welcomed a fourth baby with an unnamed woman.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” the guitarist wrote via an Instagram statement. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Keep scrolling for Grohl and Blum’s relationship timeline:

2001

The guitarist and Blum met at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in Los Angeles.

“We went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling,” he recalled to Elle in 2007. “After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, ‘Oh, I never thought I’d hear from you again.’”

August 2003

The couple tied the knot after two years of dating.

2006

Three years after walking down the aisle, they welcomed their first child, daughter Violet.

2008

Grohl revealed that he wrote the Foo Fighters 2007 song “Statues” about his wife.

“That song is about my wife and me,” he said in an interview with GQ. “To me, there’s nothing more beautiful than seeing the headstones of a husband and wife side by side in a graveyard. It doesn’t have to do with the Nirvana Statue.”

2009

Blum and Grohl expanded their family with daughter Harper.

2011

In the music video for “White Limo,” Blum made a small cameo alongside Motörhead frontman, Lemmy Kilmister.

2014

Grohl and Blum welcomed daughter Ophelia.

February 2023

The musician brought his wife and his daughters as his dates to the 2023 Grammys. The family posed together on the red carpet.

July 2024

Blum and Grohl attended Wimbledon together and sat in the Royal Box seats.

September 2024

Grohl announced that he welcomed a baby with a woman outside his and Blum’s marriage. She has yet to publicly comment on his affair.