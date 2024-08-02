Dave Grohl is keeping mum.

The Foo Fighters frontman dodged a question about Taylor Swift after being spotted by a TMZ videographer in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 1. In June, Grohl, 55, hit headlines when he appeared to insinuate the pop star doesn’t perform live.

“A lot of people online thought your statements on Taylor not playing live weren’t fair. Why do you think she doesn’t sing live?” the videographer asks Grohl in a video published by TMZ on Thursday. However, Grohl, who can be seen smoking a cigarette, remains silent as he gets into a car.

During a London concert back in June, Grohl joked with the crowd, “I know we were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she’s on her Eras Tour. I’m telling you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.”

Related: Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins' Friendship Through the Years More than coworkers. Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl played together in Foo Fighters for 25 years, but their friendship also flourished outside the studio. When the duo first met in the mid-1990s, Grohl was already world famous as the drummer for Nirvana. In April 1994, however, the band’s career came to a tragic end when […]

He continued, “So we like to call our tour ‘The Errors Tour’ because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras and more than a few f—king errors as well.”

“That’s because we actually play live,” Grohl said. “What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f–king place.”

Grohl made the comments as the Foo Fighters and Swift, 34, played dueling gigs in the British capital on June 22. Swift performed at Wembley Stadium, while Grohl and company performed at London Stadium in Stratford, East London.

During her concert at Wembley the following night, Swift appeared to respond to Grohl’s remarks as she thanked her live band and crew.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much,” Swift said, encouraging her fans to cheer for her band, per footage posted on social media. “And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”

Swift also brought her boyfriend Travis Kelce onstage during the same show. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end took part in a dance routine preceding her rendition of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The “Fortnight” singer will return to Wembley for five more Eras Tour concerts from August 15 to August 20.