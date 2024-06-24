Look what you made her do.

Just 24 hours after the Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl appeared to insinuate Taylor Swift doesn’t play live, the pop star made a pointed comment during her third Eras Tour concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 23.

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much,” Swift said, encouraging her fans to cheer for her band, per footage posted on social media. “And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”

🏟️| Taylor shouts out her incredible band, crew, and fellow performers after the standing ovation 🫶 “Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one… pic.twitter.com/7E9CKcIAa4 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 23, 2024

Swift, 34, and the Foo Fighters played dueling London gigs the night before on Saturday, June 22. Swift performed her second of eight shows at Wembley, while Grohl and company performed at London Stadium in Stratford, East London.

During Saturday’s concert, Grohl, 55, joked with the crowd, “I know we were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she’s on her Eras Tour. I’m telling you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.”

He continued, “So we like to call our tour ‘The Errors Tour’ because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras and more than a few f—king errors as well.”

“That’s because we actually play live,” Grohl said. “What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f–king place.”

During her Eras Tour, Swift has made it clear that she, her backing singers and her band are live as she has stopped performing mid-song at multiple shows whenever she has noticed fans in need of assistance.

“This is such an incredible crowd [and] we have so many different people who made plans to be with us tonight. … We need some help right at the end of the ramp,” Swift said during her Friday, June 21, concert at Wembley. “[I’m] just gonna wait until I see that’s sorted out.”

She added, “You guys are the best. See how fast that was? They really care about you here at Wembley Stadium — and they should be.”

Also on Sunday, Swift brought out her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, onstage for the Tortured Poets Department section of her concert.

The pop star had her dancers get her dressed for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” while she pretended to throw a tantrum. There was a third dancer on Sunday: Kelce, 34, joined Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik in a matching morning suit and top hat. Kelce pretended to apply blush to Swift’s cheeks before dabbing invisible makeup on himself. He also did a special jig on the stage.

Swift’s Eras Tour returns to Wembley Stadium for five more concerts in August.