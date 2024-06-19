Taylor Swift was happy to see staff jump into action when she paused her most recent Eras Tour show to ensure a fan’s safety.

During the pop star’s Tuesday, January 18, show in Cardiff, Wales, Swift, 34, was performing a mashup of her songs “The Lakes” and “I Hate It Here” during the surprise songs set when she paused to point out that a concertgoer needed assistance. As she played the piano and waited for someone to reach the person in need, Swift praised Principality Stadium for how quickly they jumped into action throughout the night.

“We need some help right in front of me please,” Swift said while playing the piano softly, according to footage found online. “I’m not going to sing until they get help, but you guys are so awesome and so on top of it. You guys really need to thank Principality Stadium because they really take care of you so quick and I love to see that. We have to take care of these amazing people in Cardiff tonight because you’ve been so generous.”

Swift has been consistently concerned with her fans’ safety throughout the entire Eras Tour experience. During her June 8 show in Edinburgh, Scotland, the singer stopped her 10-minute performance of “All Too Well” four times to urge Murrayfield Stadium staff to attend to a section of the crowd that was struggling. The frustrating moment was her second at the location, as she also had to stop her show the previous night in order to signal that an audience member required help.

“She’s right there. I’m just gonna keep playing until somebody helps them, I’m gonna be singing this song,” Swift sang as she strummed her guitar, pausing a mashup of her songs “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” and “I Know Places.” She noted that someone eventually would listen to her because she was “going to keep talking” about the issue until someone responded to her request.

“Just let me know. I can do this all night,” she said. When someone finally found the fan in need, she yelled, “We’re good? Awesome!” before jumping right back into her performance.

Swift’s first Eras interruption came in Philadelphia during her 1989 set in May 2023, when she yelled at a security guard who was harassing a concertgoer. Six months later in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, she was focused on making sure fans remained hydrated during an intense heat wave. (One fan, Ana Clara Benavides, tragically died from heat exhaustion before one of the shows.)

“There’s people that need water right here, maybe 30, 35, 40 feet back,” Swift said on stage during the Evermore set, pointing to a floor section of the crowd. “So, whoever is in charge of giving them that, just make sure that happens. Can I get a signal that you know where they are?”

Safety has been a concern of Swift’s for years. The pop star was extremely affected after 22 people were killed as a result of a bombing during Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester in 2018, which occurred just months before Swift launched her Reputation stadium tour.

“I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months,” Swift told Elle in 2019. “There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense, and effort put into keeping my fans safe. My fear of violence has continued into my personal life.”