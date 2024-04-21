David Beckham’s DB Ventures company filed a lawsuit against F45 Training, which Mark Wahlberg partially owns, Us Weekly can confirm.

Beckham, 48, claimed in the court documents obtained by TMZ that F45 “duped” him into signing an endorsement deal. The soccer star’s company first filed the complaint in May 2023.

Beckham had initially agreed to serve as F45’s global ambassador in August 2021 when he moved to Los Angeles. While living in the City of Angels, Beckham bonded with Wahlberg, 52. (Neither star presently lives in California. The English athlete is based in Miami running his soccer team while Wahlberg resides in Las Vegas.)

Per the legal documents, Beckham claimed that he never received the $10 million he was offered in contract negotiations. He was allegedly promised stocks as compensation, which were never delivered after share prices seemingly plummeted. (Beckham also named Wahlberg’s eponymous investment firm in the suit.)

Wahlberg’s lawyers, meanwhile, denied the claims, calling the “fraudulent conduct” accusations baseless in a motion to dismiss according to The Sun.

“The 209-page, 610-paragraph SAC [complaint] tries to make up with length what it lacks in merit,” a response from Wahlberg’s lawyers read.

F45 launched in 2011 with Wahlberg, who owns more than 30 percent of the company, serving as chief brand officer. F45 founders Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch are also named in the suit.

Beckham and former golfer Greg Norman sued F45 Training together in late 2022, but a judge ordered them to separate their lawsuits.

The company, which was once valued at $1.4 billion, lost over $370 million between 2021 and 2023, the Sydney Morning Herald reported in October 2023, and employees faced layoffs and cost-cutting measures.

According to the brand’s website, F45 is a “global fitness and lifestyle community” that offers functional training, HIIT workouts as well as nutritional guidance. Fitness has long been a priority for Wahlberg.

