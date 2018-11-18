Not affected by the backlash. Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, hinted that he’s going to travel the country with a Confederate flag just weeks after coming under fire for posing with the contentious item.

“Just planting my flag in all 50 states!” Eason, 30, captioned a series of photos of himself showing off the flag while on top of rocks at the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. He added the hashtags, “#merica” and “#rebel.”

Evans, 26, supported her beau’s post and encouraged him to share more images. “Lmao you need to post that video,” the MTV personality responded along with three laughing-crying emojis.

Eason didn’t shy away from responding to commenters who inquired about his reasoning for carrying the flag.

“It’s just where I’m from, my heritage,” he wrote to a follower who asked what it represents to him. “Kind like when people fly a flag that represents their state because it’s where they are from.”

He continued his explanation: “If someone think it has to do with racism or slaves they aren’t thinking enough. More racist people fly the beloved American flag, which was the flag flying on the American slave ships…No concern there?”

As previously reported, Eason was slammed on social media in October for posing with the controversial flag draped around his head and shoulders.

“Where I’m from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land,” Eason wrote alongside the Instagram pic at the time. “Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Dont argue just get off my page if you dont agree! Thanks @rednecknation.”

One commenter wrote: “Wow unfollowing real quick. I never wanted to follow a racist.” Another added, “That flag represents states of the Confederate and slavery. It is a sign of white supremacist. It is a disgrace.”

Evans and Eason also made headlines in October after the North Carolina native called police and claimed Eason had attacked her in their home. Despite being taken to the hospital, Evans subsequently posted a YouTube video insisting she was fine.

The pair has since documented multiple outings with each other, their daughter, Ensley, 21 months, and Evans’ children Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!