Courting controversy. Jenelle Evans‘ husband, David Eason, was criticized for posting a photo of himself draped in a Confederate flag on Instagram on Saturday, October 27.

“Where I’m from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land,” the 30-year-old captioned the photo that showed the contentious flag wrapped over his head and shoulders as he closed his eyes and flashed the sign of the horns. “Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Dont argue just get off my page if you dont agree! Thanks @rednecknation.”

He added the hashtag #RHEC, which stands for Raise Hell Eat Cornbread.

“Wow unfollowing real quick,” one commenter wrote. “I never wanted to follow a racist.”

“That flag represents states of the Confederate and slavery. It is a sign of white supremacist. It is a disgrace,” another posted.

“Omg! Seems to me David’s posts are controversial to get attention and to stay relevant,” another suggested.

Others praised the former reality TV star (who was fired by MTV earlier this year for homophobic comments), while some referenced Evans’ recent 911 call, in which alleged to police that Eason had physically abused her. “Going forward you should always treat your wife the way you would want a man to treat your daughters,” one commenter wrote.

Evans appeared to support her husband’s inflammatory post, sharing an Instagram video in which a man ranted, “Really, guys, this is what I have to wake up to? Really? ‘I don’t support your last post.’ Well, good. ‘These are not good people.’ Well, good. ‘That man is a racist.’ Uh-huh.”

“Thanks,” Evans wrote on her Instagram Story, while Eason liked the post.

As previously reported Evans called police on October 13 to claim that her husband had attacked her at their North Carolina home.

“He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms,” she told the 911 operator. The Teen Mom star was taken to the hospital but subsequently posted a video insisting she was “completely fine.”

“I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now,” she added. “So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

The couple took their daughter Ensley, 21 months, and Evans’ children Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, to a pumpkin patch on Sunday, October 28, sharing videos on their Instagram Stories.

