David Lynch might not have voted for Donald Trump, but in an interview with The Guardian published on Saturday, June 23, the Twin Peaks cocreator says he thinks the current president may end up as one of the best of all time, and not for the reasons you may think.

After revealing to the publication that he voted for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary, the 72-year-old filmmaker — who says he’s “not really a political person, but I really like the freedom to do what you want to do” — dished on Trump.

“He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way,” said Lynch, who told The Guardian he doesn’t think Trump is actually doing a good job. “Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.”

Lynch also opened up about his personal life in the interview, adding that as a father and husband, he’s oftentimes been absent due to his work life.

“You gotta be selfish. And it’s a terrible thing. I never really wanted to get married, never really wanted to have children. One thing leads to another and there it is,” he said. “I did what I had to do. There could have been more work done. There are always so many interruptions.”

Lynch and wife Emily Stofle — who wed in 2009 — share one daughter, 5-year-old Lula, together. He was previously married to Mary Sweeney from 2006 to 2007, Mary Fisk from 1977 to 1987 and Peggy Lynch from 1967 to 1974. He’s also father to three adult children: Jennifer Lynch, Riley Lynch, and Austin Jack Lynch.

