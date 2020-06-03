David Schwimmer Protests With Ex-Wife Zoe Buckman in NYC

Still a team. David Schwimmer walked beside ex-wife Zoë Buckman at a protest and vigil for George Floyd more than three years after their split.

“We’re no longer a couple, but @zoebuckman and I are parents of a nine year old, and fellow advocates for social justice and reform,” the Friends alum, 53, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 3, alongside photos of him and Buckman, 34, holding flowers in a crowd of peaceful protestors. “We marched in honor of the countless black lives lost to racial violence; to oppose the institutional racism and systemic bias against marginalized communities; to show our love for, and solidarity with, our family members, colleagues and friends of color.”

Schwimmer added that both he and his ex were “angry and appalled” by the “indifference” displayed by the federal government to address the injustices faced by minorities in America. “[We] demand a better future for our children,” the Madagascar actor wrote. “ALL of our children. It is not enough to be opposed to racism. We must be actively opposed to it.”

Buckman shared a similar statement of her own the same day, posting videos and photos of her experience at the peaceful rally. “No justice: no peace,” she wrote on Wednesday. “These are our streets. Keep showing up. It’s happening. Black Lives Matter. 🖤 with my comrade and co-parent @_schwim_.”

The U.K. native, who shares daughter Cleo with Schwimmer, also reassured her followers that everyone involved with the protest was wearing a mask to protect themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Schwimmer and Buckman announced in April 2017 that they would be taking “some time apart” from one another after nearly seven years of marriage. “Our priority is, of course, our daughter’s happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family,” the former couple said in a joint statement at the time.