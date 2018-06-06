David Spade has broken his silence following the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade. The actor is the younger brother of the late designer’s husband, Andy Spade.

“Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I don’t think everyone knew how f–king funny she was… Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on,” the comedian, 53, captioned a Twitter photo of the two.

The Grown Ups star went on to share a pic of the relatives celebrating the holidays together. “Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day,” he wrote via Instagram. “She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still can’t believe it.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that Kate died from an apparent suicide at the age of 55. She hung herself with a red scarf in her New York City apartment and was found around 10:20 a.m. ET by her housekeeper. Kate and Andy, 55, tied the knot in 1994 and are the parents of daughter Frances, 13. Last year, they spoke about working together after 30 years of marriage during an interview with BUILD Series. “I think the change is that we really manage our time better, so we have our time to be home with our daughter and then we have our time to kind of go to the office and do our work,” Andy said at the time. “We worked day and night for the first 20 years at Kate Spade, so now we kind of try to have a life at the same time.”

The pair were recently experiencing marital problems and had separated before her untimely death.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!