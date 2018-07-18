David Spade has nothing but fond memories of his sister-in-law Kate Spade. The actor remembered the late fashion designer during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, July 18.

“[Our family is doing] as good as we can. It’s been very tough, obviously,” the Father of the Year star, 53, told Robin Roberts. “She really made an impact.”

David explained that many people were starstruck by Kate. “It’s funny ‘cause every girl I was with or anyone that knew they would see Katie would dress differently,” he recalled with a laugh.

“They would bring their A-game. It was very sweet,” he continued. “They would be like, ‘Is Katie coming? Is Katie gonna be there?’ And if [she was], it was a whole new wardrobe. Katie was very sweet. She knew that they were doing that, and then she would … say some compliment. And when I’d say, ‘You don’t dress up for me,’ they’d go, ‘Yeah, that’s her and you’re you.’”

The comedian (whose new Audible memoir, A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World, is out on Thursday, July 19) then warned that he would “start bawling” if he continued sharing memories. “She was such a beautiful, lovely, great spirit that obviously will be missed,” he added.

Kate died by suicide in her New York City apartment on June 5 at the age of 55. Her estranged husband, Andy Spade, later revealed that she had suffered from depression and anxiety for years.

“She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years,” Andy, 55, said in a lengthy statement to The New York Times on June 6. “My daughter [Frances Beatrix] and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.”

David shared a photo of his late sister-in-law via Twitter the day of her death. “I dont think everyone knew how f–king funny she was,” he wrote. “Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on.”

The Kate Spade New York cofounder was laid to rest in her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, on June 21.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

