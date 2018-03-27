Dax Shepard Almost Asked Anna Faris Out in 2005

But what would their celebrity couple name be? Dax Shepard — who is now happily married to Kristen Bell — was once thisclose to asking Anna Faris out on a date back in 2005. The Parenthood alum revealed his plans to Faris herself during her podcast on Monday, March 26.

“I saw Just Friends and was like, ‘You are so talented’ and you and I sat next to each other during a premiere,” he said.

The seat buddies struck up a conversation with “open-ended questions,” he added. “[I thought] ‘I would definitely like to take this person on a date,'” he said. “Then from my point of view, that door was shut. It was like a dead-bolt door.”

Faris laughed, recalling why that might have been the case. “I think my first husband [Ben Indra] may have been sitting to the right of me.”

Shepard quipped: “That would explain a lot.”

Faris would go on to end her marriage in 2008. She married Chris Pratt the following year and they welcomed son Jack, now 5, in August 2012. The pair announced that they were ending their eight-year marriage in August 2017.

Shepard, meanwhile, shares daughters Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 3, with Bell, whom he married in a Beverly Hills courthouse in October 2013.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!