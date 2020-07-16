Like a charm! Dax Shepard is getting real about the unexpected — and expensive — way he woos wife Kristen Bell six years into their marriage.

“I’ll tell you exactly how I do [keep the romance alive], and it’s my wife’s favorite joke,” the actor, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 15, while discussing his partnership with Planet Oat to promote the brand’s Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts and Summer Kit. “Whenever I’m about to tip somebody — a waiter at a restaurant — she always says, ‘Make me horny.’ My wife loves when I overtip people, so that’s pretty much my strategy. So it’s costly, but I think it’s worth it.”

During quarantine, the couple, who tied the knot in October 2013, have not been able to enjoy the usual activities they love in the summer, but they found a nice substitute. “I think I’m in [the] only show in Hollywood that’s actually in production, so I’m shooting out Top Gear America, which involves a lot of travel, so right now we’re on like day 13 of having been all over the Southwest, all by car. We’re not flying anywhere, and we rented a house in Sedona, and we brought the family we’ve been quarantined with. We brought a ton of Planet Oat ice cream,” he shared. “My wife and I are both addicted to the chocolate peanut butter. They’ve been just kind of floating around with me as I shoot Top Gear, and I get tested every other day on set. It’s definitely a new version of this, but it’s going pretty good and they’re having a blast, and yeah, we’re doing OK. We’re kind of thriving in this.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Shepard spoke out against the criticism Bell, 39, gets when it comes to parenting their daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5. “Shaming traps in general are pretty misogynistic and aimed largely at women,” he said. “Kristen will get attacked long before I will even though we’re both equally in the mix. I am against any version of shaming, whether it starts with ‘How long did you breast-feed?’ ‘Did you give birth in the woods?’ ‘Did you do this?’ ‘Are you doing that?’”

The Parenthood alum added that he is somewhat “sympathetic” to social media trolls because he doesn’t believe their intentions are malicious. “Most people want their kids to thrive in all the ways,” he explained. “They want them to be healthy, they want them to have opportunities, they want all that. That’s what we all have in common.”

