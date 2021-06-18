Podcast prenup? Dax Shepard joked about his playful relationship with wife Kristen Bell and “Armchair Expert” cohost Monica Padman.

“Absolutely, we’re in a three-way marriage,” Padman, 33, said while appearing on the Thursday, June 17, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Well, we were in a three-way marriage.”

When asked if Padman meant it in a sexual way, she quipped, “Not yet!” Shepard, 46, who has been married to Bell, 40, for eight years, laughed, “Unfortunately not. It’s all the responsibilities of two wives without the sex.”

The Parenthood alum — who shares daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, with The Good Place alum — noted that although he and Bell are not in a throuple with his cohost, they do rely on her a lot. “We say we want her to find love, [but] our marriage would fall apart without her,” he said.

While the actor are “not actually bed hoppers,” the trio did quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic because Shepard and Padman were still producing their podcast and regularly seeing one another.

“It hit critical mass [one] month in because Kristen ‘got COVID,’” Padman said, using air quotes. “We thought. So, she was in her room quarantining on her own. At the same time, Dax broke his hand — couldn’t make food, couldn’t help with anything.”

It was in that moment that the Georgia native realized their pandemic living arrangement had run its course.

“I was there, like, ‘Oh, I have to take care of all of these children while [Dax and Kristen] are on vacation.’ OK, bye,” she continued. “I left.”

The Bless This Mess star laughed, saying, “It was abrupt. She just, like, entered the living room and she had all of her belongings.”

Padman added, “Like many marriages in quarantine, ours ended in divorce,” to which Shepard quipped, “Now it’s a traditional marriage, because now it’s just financial. It’s like a ‘30s marriage.”

Shepard and Bell have been honest about their relationship ups and downs since tying the knot in 2013.

“Our marriage took a lot of work, takes a lot of work. I don’t think people realize,” the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress told Us Weekly in August 2017. “It is not easy to work around another human being, but if you commit to it, you can pretty much permanently respect that person, but then it doesn’t really matter if you disagree because you still respect that person.”

Last month, the Chips star gushed over his wife and her parenting style in a hilarious Mother’s Day post.

“Mom’ing has changed since I was a kid … and I’m here for it. Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft,” he wrote via Instagram in May alongside a photo of the Frozen star doing naked yoga.