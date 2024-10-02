Days of Our Lives’ Deidre Hall is mourning the death of her longtime costar and friend Drake Hogestyn.

“For nearly 4 decades, Marlena Evans and I have loved the same man,” Hall, 76, said in a statement to Access Hollywood when referencing her soap opera alter ego. “Marlena’s John is an iconic hero, unfailingly rescuing her from all matters of villains. My acting partner was incredibly professional from the moment he entered the studio; flawless in his preparation and ready for any eventuality in any scene.”

Hogestyn first began playing John Black on Days of Our Lives in 1986. During the soap opera, his character fell in love with Dr. Marlena Evans (Hall). The fan-favorite romance went on to receive the Soap Opera Digest Award for Favorite Couple in 2005.

According to Variety, their final scenes together streamed via Peacock on September 5.

“He was gracious and kind to everyone, from the executive staff to the night crew,” Hall recalled in her statement. “Drake loved what he did and adored and respected everyone with whom he did it.”

While Hogestyn appeared on more than 4,000 episodes of Days of Our Lives, Hall joked that his costars knew his “two greatest loves” were his family and the New York Yankees.

“[His wife] Victoria and their children were truly the center of his life,” she said. “Drake is dearly loved by everyone who ever knew him and he will be missed beyond measure. We will continue, as he always encouraged us, to swing for the fences.”

On Sunday, September 29, the Hogestyn family confirmed via the official Days of Our Lives social media accounts that the actor had died after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 70.

“He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination,” the statement read. “After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

Since Hogestyn’s death was announced, dozens of coworkers have paid tribute to the actor online.

“Hogey was the ultimate team player and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed,” Days of Our Lives executive producer Ken Corday told Soap Opera Digest. “His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched.”

The actor’s final new episode of Days of Our Lives aired on September 9. Because soaps film far in advance, his last filming day was on February 16, according to Soap Opera Digest.