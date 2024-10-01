Drake Hogestyn‘s Days of Our Lives costars are paying tribute to him in wake of his death.

The longtime soap star, who portrayed John Black on the series since 1986, died just one day shy of his birthday on September 28, 2024, his family confirmed in a statement. He was 70.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn,” the statement, which was posted via the official Days of Our Lives Instagram account, read. “He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

The statement continued, “He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

Keep reading to see Hogestyn’s costars and Days of Our Lives family’s tributes to the beloved soap actor.

Ken Corday

The Days executive producer told Soap Opera Digest that Hogestyn’s death is a “very difficult one for all of us.”

He added, “Hogey was the ultimate team player and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched.”

Stephen Nichols

Nichols called Hogestyn a “dear friend” in a lengthy tribute via Instagram, adding that the loss of his longtime costar was “overwhelming.”

“Drake was a man’s man with a huge heart. He was kind, respectful and honest. I never heard him speak a negative word about anyone. He was on a very short list of exceptional people I have known in my lifetime,” he wrote in part. “He was a mentor without knowing it. I learned so much from Drake by his example. Humility, perseverance, forgiveness. We had long talks in his dressing room after working on our scenes. He spoke so lovingly about his beautiful family who he cherished above all else.”

Nichols added, “Just being in Drake’s presence was enough to get a jolt of positivity. He was one of those special souls who exuded joy and love for life. The Days of Our Lives cast, crew, and fans (who he was always so kind to) have suffered a great loss.”

Susan Seaforth

Seaforth, who joined the Days of Our Lives in 1968, penned a sweet tribute to her decades-long costar via Instagram.

“Drake was the easy-going hero every woman hopes to cross her path in crisis or romance. Drake was the buddy every man hopes to never lose,” she wrote. “Drake always gave his best. One of those Days icons that kept America tuning in for 60 years. And let me tell you fans and friends, his Salem cast mates were his greatest fans of all.”

Allison Sweeney

Sweeney, who first joined the show in 1986, called Hogestyn an “incredible man” in a tribute posted via X.

“He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person. He loved Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set,” she wrote. “My heart breaks for his family, they meant everything to him. He was such a huge part of my life at Days. I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke & every hug.”

Christie Clark

Clark took over the role of Hogestyn’s onscreen daughter, Carrie Brady, when the producers wanted to age up the character.

“I was essentially raised by Drake on the set of Days of Our Lives! He was my TV dad, who became my second real father,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of photos of them through the years. “Being guided, nurtured, and taught by this man on set makes me feel incredibly fortunate. It’s astonishing how he took so many others under his wing. Drake had unmatched energy and made time for everyone. He gave all the crew and cast the same enthusiasm, creating a wonderful atmosphere on set!

She added, “Drake, I’ll always be your little pumpkin! I’m grateful to know I have a true angel looking out for me.”

Andrea Barber

The Full House star, who portrayed the original Carrie from 1982 to 1986, shared a short but sweet sentiment about Hogestyn via Instagram.

“Although our time together on Days of Our Lives was short, I’ve never forgotten your kindness and charm,” she captioned a photo of them from their time on the show. “Rest peacefully, Drake.”

Christopher Sean

Sean’s character, Paul Narita, was first introduced in 2014. It was later revealed that he was the son of Hogestyn’s character.

“I will always love you. You were more than just my TV father, in my eyes you were my dad,” he wrote via X. “Thank you for everything you taught me and the love you gave me. The world lost a true Hero. Miss and love you so much Drake. Rest in Peace Dad.”

Judi Evans

Evans, who joined in the cast in the ’80s, remembered her costar as a “kind and gentle person” in a tribute posted via Instagram, sharing a story about Hogestyn that she’ll never forget.

“I remember, back in the 80s, there was a flirtation between ‘Roman’ and Adrienne when we worked together at the construction company, and Drake had to dance around ‘constructing’ in a sweaty tank top to the song ‘Macho Man’… in Salem… in the winter,” she recalled. “He was hilarious and approached it with gusto and happy enthusiasm, as he did everything.”

She continued, “He was a man who took his work seriously, but never himself. He was always game for anything and such a joy to be around. He made the world around him a funnier, better, sweeter place… the light will never be as bright again…”

Melissa ‘Missy’ Reeves

In her tribute, Reeves shared what Hogestyn said to her in their last text message exchange before his death.

“Heartbroken is the condition of our hearts hearing of Drake’s passing. Also blessed and grateful to know such a wonderful man,” she wrote via Instagram. “Thank you Drake for your example of professionalism at work for all of us to follow.”

She added, “Thank you for loving your precious Victoria and your children and grandchildren as we watched your family grow. Your stories of your adventurous life entertained us for so many years! Your last text to me was to love and cherish our time with our grandchildren and that was always the allegiance of your heart ❤️ Family first. There are not enough words.”

Kyle Lowder

Lowder, who portrayed Hogestyn’s onscreen son Brady Black from 2000 to 2005, remembered him as a “real life father figure.”

“I began my career as a nervous 19-year-old kid on @dayspeacock, having just moved to LA, and right before our very first scene he grabbed my shoulders and said, ‘I got you kid,'” Lowder wrote via Instagram. “And he had me. Every step of the way. Drake was one of the kindest, most generous men I’ve ever known, with an unparalleled enthusiasm for life. It’s brutally hard to accept the reality of his passing. I will deeply miss you, Drake. The world has truly lost one of the best.”

Mary Beth Evans

Evans, who also starred on popular soaps General Hospital and As the World Turns, shared that she had a “heavy heart” after learning of “this sweet, kind man’s” passing.

“From the first day we met in the green room of Days of Our Lives in 1986, we were fast friends,” she recounted. “Drake’s love and devotion to his forever sweetheart Victoria, his children and grandchildren was one of his most endearing qualities. Such a good, honest man. We are all in shock of the news we received yesterday. @drakehogestyn you will remain in my heart always. Sending so much love to you.”

Tamara Braun

Braun, who joined the series in 2008, said it was an “honor” to work with Hogestyn on Days in a tribute posted via Instagram, in which she also praised his work ethic and love for his family.

“Your kindness and generosity of spirit were always exemplary. Your work ethic, your life ethic, family ethic…. Oh how you loved your family so deeply,” she wrote. “I loved to watch your face light up while speaking about your wife, kids and grandkids. You beamed. My heart hurts the most for them. What a loss.”

Sharing a story she’ll always remember, Braun continued, “I’m so grateful that Days put you, me and Stephen together recently for a fun-filled caper story. The three of us laughed so much while we ran lines, while we shot, while we played. We just laughed, laughed, laughed. What a treat. I will cherish that time and the memory of you.”