Dean McDermott Reveals He Performed Oral Sex on His Male Friend at Age 10

The confessions never end for Dean McDermott. Tori Spelling‘s husband revealed that he performed oral sex on his male friend at the age of 10 while chatting with comedian Jay Mohr on the Monday, June 24, episode of the “Daddy Issues” podcast.

“We both blew our friend when we were younger,” the 52-year-old began on his podcast, which he cohosts with Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris. “I found this out after seeing Jay’s set at The Dime.”

After Mohr pointed out that he was 10 years old at the time, McDermott said he was the same age when he had “an encounter with [his] best friend.”

The former Chopped Canada host added that the mutual sexual experience was the “in” he needed to approach Mohr after his set.

McDermott, who launched “Daddy Issues” earlier this month, has previously made headlines for discussing his sex life with his wife on the podcast. During Monday’s episode, he admitted that his son Jack, now 20, walked in on the couple in the past.

“When T and I first got together, I had Jack every other weekend,” the Slasher star explained, referring to his son from his first marriage to Mary Jo Eustace. “He couldn’t sleep one night and — we were making a lot of noise — and … I just happened to be looking that way towards the door. I saw the doorknob turn. … I didn’t hear it, I saw it turn, and I was like, ‘Oh, s–t,’ and then a crack of light.”

After his asked if everything was “OK,” McDermott replied that he had a “migraine.”

McDermott and Spelling, who wed in 2006, share five kids of their own: Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2. According to the Canadian, the twosome are intimate “every day.”

“It never stops,” McDermott said on Monday’s episode. “She’s sexy as hell. I look at her, and she just oozes sexuality.”

Spelling, for her part, dished NSFW details of the duo’s sex life on the June 17 episode of “Daddy Issues,” revealing she once “vajazzled” for McDermott.

“You can have, like, designs, little shiny jewels and stuff put on,” he explained, noting that the BH90210 star opted for a heat design. “It was the sexiest thing ever. It was so fantastic.”

